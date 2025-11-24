Supa Dave’s Got Your Shot at Lynyrd Skynyrd Tickets This Week

Lynyrd Skynyrd

This week, 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to see Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest Loverboy at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, on July 18th, 2026! Get ready for a night packed with legendary hits and iconic rock you know and love.

Listen to Supa Dave this week (11/24–11/26) inside the 3pm hour, for your chance to win. When you hear the cue to call, dial 844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to score two tickets to the show!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/24/25-11/26/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time this week (11/24-11/26) and call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to three (3) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on 7/18/26. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

