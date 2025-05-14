‘This Is It Thursday’ for AC/DC Tickets with The Jay and Brandi Morning Show ⚡

AC/DC

This is it Thursday! Jay & Brandi have your final shot to win two tickets to catch AC/DC in concert this Friday (5/16) night at Raymond James Stadium !

Listen to 98.9 WMMO for an AC/DC song between 7am-8am on Thursday, May 15th, and when the song begins to play, be caller #9 at 1-844-862-9890 to win two tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/15/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time 7am-8am on May 15th, 2025 for the cue to call - an AC/DC song, when the song starts to play dial 1-844-862-9890, and be caller #9 to win. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see AC/DC perform live on 5/16/25 at Raymond James Stadium . ARV = $199. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

