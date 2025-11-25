This Week, Supa Dave has ‘Welcome to Rockville’ Passes with Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and More

Welcome to Rockville

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway with Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, The Offspring and more performing live on May 7th - 10th, 2026.

98.9 wants to send you to festival VIP style! Listen this week (12/1-12/5) at 5pm with Supa Dave for your chance to win a pair of 4-day GA passes! Then, you’re qualified for the grand prize upgrade to VIP passes! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win!

For information on purchasing passes and more, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/1/25-12/5/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time this week (12/1-12/5) and call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller to win a pair of 4-day GA passes and qualify for the grand prize upgrade to two 4-day VIP passes. Odds vary. All decisions are final. Up to four (4) secondary prizes that consist of two 4-day general admission passes to Welcome to Rockville on 5/7/26-5/10/26 at the Daytona International Speedway. ARV = $850. Up to one (1) grand prize upgrade that consist of of two 4-day VIP passes to Welcome to Rockville on 5/7/26-5/10/26 at the Daytona International Speedway. ARV = $1,664. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

