This Week with Jay & Brandi, You Could Win Tickets to Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot and Vixen

Get ready to rock! Quiet Riot, live with special guest Vixen, hits the Hard Rock Live Orlando on March 6th, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you there!

Listen this week (2/16-2/20), with Jay & Brandi, inside the 8a hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 16th- February 20th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Quiet Riot with special guest Vixen live at Hard Rock Live Orlando on 4/6/26. ARV = $95.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

