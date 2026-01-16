This Week with Jay & Brandi, You Could Win Tickets to See David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to experience A Night with David Lee Roth! You won’t want to miss the electric “Diamond Dave,” coming to the Hard Rock Live Orlando on May 3rd, 2026!

Listen this week (1/20-1/23), with Jay & Brandi, inside the 7a hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For more ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 20th - January 23rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see David Lee Roth at the Hard Rock Live Orlando, on May 3rd, 2026. ARV = $170. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

