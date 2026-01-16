This Week with Jay & Brandi, You Could Win Tickets to See John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp is coming to Central Florida! He’ll perform live at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 3rd!

Listen this week (1/20-1/23), with Jay & Brandi, inside the 9a hour for your opportunity to win a family pack of tickets!

The general on-sale for tickets for the John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits starts on Friday, January 23rd at 10am. Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 20th - January 23rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see John Mellencamp at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 3rd. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

