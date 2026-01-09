This Week with Jay & Brandi, You Could Win Tickets to See Kevin James

Kevin James

Kevin James brings his all-new stand-up tour Eat the Frog to Orlando this Saturday night, January 17th! 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to see him live at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Listen this week (1/12-1/16), with Jay & Brandi, inside the 7a hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For more ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 12th - January 16th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Kevin James’ stand-up show at the Doctor Phillips Center on January 17th, 2026. ARV = $116.82. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

