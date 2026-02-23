This Week, You Could Win SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival Tickets with Gene Simmons

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music on Saturday, February 28th when Gene Simmons takes the stage.

Listen this week (2/23-2/27), with Jay & Brandi at 9a, and again with Supa Dave at *5p, for your opportunity to win two tickets and a food & drink sampler lanyard!

Plus enter below (2/23-2/26) for another chance to win!

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Explore the Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Lineup here, and check out the Seven Seas Food Festival Menus!

*No giveaway on Friday.

Gene Simmons SeaWorld

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 23rd - February 27th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to nine (9) winners may be selected on-air. For on-line, complete the entry form below 2/23-2/26. Odds vary. Prize: Two one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/16/26), one ten-punch food and drink sampler lanyard and a parking pass. ARV = $384.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

