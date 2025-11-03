THIS WEEKEND, 98.9 WMMO WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort

You better watch out! We have your chance to win tickets. Holidays at Universal are happening November 21st through January 4th. It’s going to be merry and bright – naughty and nice! Enjoy festive décor, seasonal food and drinks (for purchase), live shows and more.

Listen this holiday weekend of winning (11/26-11/30) for your opportunity to win! When you hear a keyword announced, enter it in the contest form below.

You could win a prize package for 4 people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

During the fall and winter season, Universal Volcano Bay is closed on select dates. Visit universalorlando.com for Park Hours.

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2025 Macy’s Inc. All rights reserved. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2025 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

