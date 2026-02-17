THIS WEEKEND, 98.9 WMMO WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

We have your chance to win tickets! Play all day at Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort, now to April 4th. Enjoy a spectacular parade full of festive floats, catch live concerts on select nights and try global cuisine available for purchase. Find your happy at Mardi Gras.

Listen to 98.9 WMMO this weekend (3/20-3/22) for keywords to be announced, and enter each hour’s keyword in the form below for your chance to win a prize package for two people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

