This Weekend of Winning, You Could Score David Lee Roth Tickets, a Pre-Show Dinner, and More

David Lee Roth

This weekend, 98.9 WMMO wants you to win tickets to see David Lee Roth perform at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on May 3rd! Along with two tickets to the show, you’ll also get a pre-show dinner on 98.9 WMMO, and a $250 jewelry store gift card!

Listen for keywords to be announced this weekend (2/6-2/8) and enter them in the form below for your chance to win!

For more ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/6/26-2/8/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see David Lee Roth at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on 5/3/26, a pre-show dinner, and a $250 jewelry store gift card. ARV = $400. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group