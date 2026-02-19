This Weekend of Winning, You Could Score SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival Tickets with Gene Simmons

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music on Saturday, February 28th when Gene Simmons takes the stage.

Listen for keywords to be announced this weekend (2/20-2/22) and enter them in the form below for your chance to win two tickets and a food & drink sampler lanyard!

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/20/26-2/22/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/16/26), one ten-punch food and drink sampler lanyard and a parking pass. ARV = $384.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

