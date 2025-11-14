98.9 WMMO’s TOTO Weekend of Winning + Preshow Dinner at Hard Rock Cafe

Toto

Experience an Evening with Toto on March 1, 2026, at the Hard Rock Live Orlando with dinner at the Hard Rock Café courtesy of 98.9 WMMO.

Listen for the keywords this weekend, (11/14-11/16), and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show and a pre-show dinner at Hard Rock Café.

Enjoy over two hours of iconic hits like “Africa,” “Rosanna,” and “Hold the Line” as Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams bring their legendary sound to the stage!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/14/25-11/16/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to Toto at Hard Rock Live Orlando and dinner at Hard Rock Café before the show on March 1, 2026. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

