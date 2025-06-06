Tremonti Sings Sinatra Tickets For You

Tremonti Sings Sinatra

From redefining rock to reimagining Sinatra, Grammy-winning musician Mark Tremonti, backed by members of Frank Sinatra’s original orchestra, brings his timeless swing and holiday spirit to Tremonti Sings Sinatra. This Orlando-based singer, songwriter and guitarist is known for reshaping rock as a founding force behind the bands Creed, Alter Bridge and Tremonti.

Enter below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on December 4th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/6/25-7/31/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Tremonti Sings Sinatra at the Dr. Phillips Center on 12/4/25. ARV = $79.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

