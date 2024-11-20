Violent Femmes tickets up for grabs

Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes is performing their debut album and second album, Hallowed Ground, over two sets and you could win tickets to the show!

Enter below (11/20-12/8) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Violent Femmes in concert at Cocoa Riverfront Park in Cocoa Beach on April 3rd!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/20/24-12/8/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Violent Femmes at Cocoa Riverfront Park in Cocoa Beach on 4/3/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

