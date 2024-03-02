VIP Tickets Up For Grabs

Uptown Art Expo

The 11th annual Uptown Art Expo presented by WOW! Fiber Internet is back at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte March 22nd-24th featuring over 140 arts & craft exhibitors, chalk street artists, live music and more!

Enter below (3/2-3/17) for your opportunity to win a pair of VIP tickets to see Slippery When Wet - The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band on Saturday, March 23rd!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/2/24-3/17/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two VIP tickets to see Slippery When Wet at Uptown Art Expo in Altamonte on 3/23/24. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

