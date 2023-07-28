Vote For America’s Best-Looking Cruiser

America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” and its American Alligator, Tamale, are featured in a Florida Highway Patrol national contest. FHP entered the 2023 Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. Regional state troopers from across the nation submit pictures of their bestlooking vehicles to represent their state. This year Florida Highway Patrol chose to do the shoot of one of their best-looking vehicles at Gatorland and feature one of Gatorland’s star alligators named Tamale.

The winning cruiser will serve as the cover vehicle for the 2024 AAST wall calendar, whose proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers. Click here to vote now! Voting is open until July 31st. To keep track of the voting, click here.





