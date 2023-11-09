We Have Eagles Tickets For You

Eagles

Eagles - The Long Goodbye Final Tour is coming to Orlando! You can win your way into the show at the Amway Center on March 4th, 2024 with special guest Steely Dan.

Enter below between now and Friday, November 17th at 5pm for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets.

Plus, listen to 98.9 WMMO as we ‘take it to the limit” with two shots at winning every day! Listen next week (11/13-11/17) at 9a & 3p, and you could score a pair of tickets to see the Eagles live!

For ticket info, click here.

Eagles

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. On-line November 9th, 2023 - November 17th, 2023 at 5pm. On-air November 13th, 2023 - 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . Complete entry form above . Up to one (1) on-line winner will be selected. Odds vary. For on-air, listen for the cue to calla and be the correct designated caller. Up to five (5) on-air winners. Prize: two tickets to see Eagles at Amway Center on 3/4/24. ARV = $290.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group