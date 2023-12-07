We Have Tickets For You To See Def Leppard & Journey Live

Def Leppard, Journey, & Cheap Trick

It’s a dream line-up! Def Leppard and Journey along with Cheap Trick are coming to Camping World Stadium on July 10th, 2024!

98.9 WMMO wants to give you a pair of tickets to the show! Just listen next week (12/11-12/15) for the ‘Live At 5pm’ for your opportunity to score two tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey in concert next summer!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 10am. For more info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 11th, 2023 - December 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live on 7/10/24 at Camping World Stadium Orlando. ARV = $100 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

