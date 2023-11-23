Win Weekdays With MERRY RIFFMAS

98.9 WMMO’s MERRY RIFFMAS is back with lots of rockin’ holiday presents to give to you including concert tickets, beach getaways, bowling and more! Listen weekdays (11/27-12/8) at 8am, 12p and 4p for the guitar riff to play, and be caller #9 at 844-862-9890 to identify the artist and song to win!
Prizes include:
- Two tickets to see The Rolling Stones in concert on June 3rd, 2024 at Camping World Stadium.
- Two 4-day passes to Welcome To Rockville with Motley Crue, Foo Fighters & many more live on May 9th - 12th, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway.
- Two-night stay in modern luxury at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.
- Two tickets to see Bryan Adams in concert on March 8th, 2024 at the Amway Center.
- $200 gift card to Splitsville for bowling, dining and drinks.
- Two tickets to see the Eagles in concert on March 4th, 2024 at the Amway Center.
- Two tickets to see Sammy Hagar perform live with Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham on July 14th, 2024 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
- Two (2) one-day passes to the all-inclusive day resort Discovery Cove® in Orlando including a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins. You can experience the most exciting animal encounters the world has to offer in a breathtaking tropical atmosphere.
MERRY RIFFMAS from 98.9 WMMO!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 11/27/23, ends earlier of (i) all prizes awarded; or (ii) 12/8/23. Open to legal FL res. of Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Seminole Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to WMMO on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, be designated caller, and correctly identify the cue sound. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WMMO.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.
©2021 Cox Media Group