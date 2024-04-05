Weekend Of Winning – Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando

Escape to Aquatica Orlando for a new wave of excitement! Discover why Aquatica Orlando is the #1 Outdoor Water Park in America!

Slide into an underwater world on the All-New Tassie’s Underwater Twist, Florida’s most immersive waterslide! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Listen this weekend (4/5-4/7) for the keywords and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!

Listening Times:

Fri. 4/5: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

Sat. 4/6: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

Sun. 4/7: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Visit aquaticaorlando.com for the best deals and offers on tickets, annual passes, and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/5/24-4/7/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords during the designated listening time and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected.. Prize: Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica Orlando and a parking pass. ARV = $449.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group