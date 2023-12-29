Welcome To Rockville VIP Weekend Of Winning

Welcome To Rockville is back, and the 2024 lineup is massive! You can catch Motley Crue, Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, Stone Temple Pilots and more live on May 9th - 12th, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway.
Listen for the keywords this weekend (12/29-1/1) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of 4-day Welcome to Rockville VIP passes! You can enjoy exclusive access to VIP lounges, dedicated viewing areas at each main stage, air-conditioned restrooms, premium food & drink offerings and more!
Listening Times:
- Fri. 12/29: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)
- Sat. 12/30: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
- Sun. 12/31: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
- Mon. 1/1: 10a-12a (every hour on the hour)
Passes are on sale now at www.WelcomeToRockville.com.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 29th, 2023 - January 1st, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Complete entry form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two 4-day VIP tickets to Welcome To Rockville 5/9/24-5/12/24 at Daytona International Speedway. ARV = $1,481.54. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
