We’ve Got Peter Frampton Tickets for You

Peter Frampton

JUST ANNOUNCED! Peter Frampton is coming to Orlando, and 98.9 WMMO is your ticket into the show for free!

Listen this week (8/4-8/8) for “What the Florida?” with Supa Dave at 4:20pm, and you could win two tickets to see Peter Frampton in concert at Hard Rock Live on November 4th.

Peter Frampton’s “Let’s Do It Again!” tour is a North American concert series celebrating his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and featuring a mix of his classic hits and newer songs.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, August 8th at 10am and for info, click here.

What The Florida

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/4/25-8/8/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call, dial 1-844-862-9890 and hte designated caller to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Peter Frampton in concert at Hard Rock Live on 11/4/25. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group