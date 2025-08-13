Win $1,000 Five Times a Day With 98.9 WMMO’s Pays Your Bills

98.9 WMMO's Pays Your Bills

Starting August 25th, 98.9 WMMO’s Pays Your Bills is back giving you five shots to score $1,000 every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 98.9 WMMO:

Listen to 98.9 WMMO weekdays at 8am , 10am , 12pm , 2pm , and 5pm .

, , , , and . We’ll announce a keyword each contest hour.

each contest hour. You’ll have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour).

to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour). Then, you’re entered for your opportunity to win $1,000.

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, pick up the phone as you may be the winner!

Please note, contest will not take place on Monday, Sept. 1st.

Download the free WMMO app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter WMMO’s Pays Your Bills!

