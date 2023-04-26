Win $1,000 Weekdays @ 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 5pm

Pays Your Bills

We’ve got five opportunities every weekday for you to score $1,000 with 98.9 WMMO’s Pays Your Bills! The winning starts on Monday, April 24th!

Here’s how you could win from 98.9 WMMO:

Listen to 98.9 WMMO weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm & we’ll announce a keyword .

. You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword in the form below.

to enter the in the Then, you’re entered for 98.9 WMMO’s Pays Your Bills and could score $1,000!

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar number, please answer it as you may be a winner!

Download the free WMMO app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter 98.9 WMMO’s Pays Your Bills!

(contest form will appear during contest window)

*Excluding May 29, 2023 (Memorial Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/24/23–6/9/23. Open to legal US residents in listening area(s) for articipating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a national sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

