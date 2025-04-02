Win $1,000 with 98.9 WMMO’s Pays Your Bills

Pays Your Bills

Starting on Monday, April 21st, 98.9 WMMO’s Pays Your Bills is back giving you five shots to score $1,000 every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 98.9 WMMO:

Listen to 98.9 WMMO weekdays at 8am , 10am , 12pm , 2pm , and 5pm .

, , , , and . We’ll announce a keyword in each contest hour.

in each contest hour. You’ll have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour).

to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour). Then, you’re entered for your opportunity to win $1,000.

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, pick up the phone as you may be the winner!

Download the free WMMO app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter WMMO’s Pays Your Bills!

CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/21/25–6/6/25 (excl. 5/26/25). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules click here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309



