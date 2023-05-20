Win 4-Pack Of Tickets To Island H2O Water Park

ISLAND H2O WATER PARK

Island H2O Water Park is now open for the season. This spring, make family memories at Island H2O water park!

Listen this week (5/22-5/26) at 7a & 4p for your opportunity to win a 4-pack of tickets! Plus, you can enter below for another way to win!

Escape to Island H2O this spring! Orlando’s newest water park offers island fun for the whole family, including thrilling waterslides, a relaxing lazy river, a huge wave pool and children’s play areas. Named THE BEST SEASON PASS VALUE in Florida - Buy now and get UNLIMITED VISITS and NO BLOCKOUTS for only $69.99! For a limited time all season passes get free parking! Only at Island H2O Water Park. Hurry, offer ends and price goes up on Memorial Day. Visit IslandH2OWaterPark.com for more details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 22nd, 2023 - May 26th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: 4-pack of tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $199.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

