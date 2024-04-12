Win Aerosmith Tickets During 98.9 WMMO’s Weekend of Winning

98.9 WMMO

Aerosmith is bringing their Farewell Tour to the Kia Center on February 11th, 2025, and 98.9 WMMO wants to give you free tickets to the show!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (4/12-4/14) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Listening Times:

Fri. 4/12: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 4/13: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 4/14: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Plus, special guest The Black Crowes. To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/12/24-4/14/24 & 4/19/24-4/21/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) winner will be selected from the combined weekend contests. Prize: Prize: two tickets to see Aerosmith on 2/11/25 ay the Kia Center. ARV = $199.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

