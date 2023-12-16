Win a Behind-The-Scenes Tour With Denise

Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction, returns to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee January 2nd - 14th featuring over 4,000 muscle cars, corvettes, customs and more!

Listen with Denise this week (12/18-12/22) at 9a for your opportunity to win two tickets plus a behind-the-scenes tour on Saturday, January 6th!

For more event info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 18th, 2023 - December 22nd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Mecum Auctions at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee plus a behind-the-scenes tour with Denise on January 6, 2024. The tour starts at 10am sharp on Saturday, January 6, 2024. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group