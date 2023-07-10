Win Boy George & Culture Club Tickets

Boy George & Culture Club

Boy George & Culture Club are bringing ‘The Letting It Go Show’ to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa this Saturday night, July 15th!

Listen this week (7/10-7/14) to 98.9 WMMO’s 80′s at 8a for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 10th, 2023 - July 14th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Boy George & Culture Club at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 15, 2023. ARV = $117.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group