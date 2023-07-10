Win Boy George & Culture Club Tickets

Boy George & Culture Club

Boy George & Culture Club are bringing ‘The Letting It Go Show’ to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa this Saturday night, July 15th!

Listen this week (7/10-7/14) to 98.9 WMMO’s 80′s at 8a for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 10th, 2023 - July 14th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Boy George & Culture Club at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 15, 2023. ARV = $117.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!