Win Brian Regan Tickets at 3pm

Brian Regan

You could win tickets to catch comedian Brian Regan perform in Orlando! He’s coming to the Dr. Phillips Center on Friday, December 6th, 2024.

Listen this week (4/29-5/3) at 3pm for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 3rd at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/29/24-5/3/24 on-air. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller for your chance to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Brian Regan perform at DPAC Orlando on 12/6/24. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804


