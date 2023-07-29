Win Busch Gardens Bier Fest Tickets

Busch Gardens Bier Fest

A slice of Bavaria returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as the park celebrates its fan favorite Bier Fest event, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 21 through Sept. 4, including Labor Day.

Listen this week (7/31-8/4) at 7a & 4p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to check out Bier Fest! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Commemorating six years of Oktoberfest inspired festivities, Bier Fest returns for its longest event run with 15 newly created menu items inspired by classic German flavors and 60 brews from regions near and far. Bier Fest is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass. For more information and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 31st, 2023 - August 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets plus parking pass to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. ARV = $315.92. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

