Win a Classic Albums Live series pass

Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums in history and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians.

Experience the musical excellence of this must-see concert series, performed with stunning precision in the acoustically-perfect Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Be there to experience the raw heartbreak and poetic triumph of Fleetwood Mac – Rumours on January 19th, 2025, the iconic anthems of The Eagles’ Hotel California on June 7th, 2025 and the hard-rock breakthrough of Led Zeppelin’s monumental Led Zeppelin II on September 13th, 2025 as performed by this extraordinary ensemble of musicians.

Enter below (9/25-10/13) for your opportunity to win a series pass to all three shows!

For event and ticket info, click here. Save 10% & select your own seats when you buy a series pass to all three shows!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/25/24-10/13/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: pair of series passes to see Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac – Rumours on January 19th, 2025, Classic Albums Live: The Eagles’ Hotel California on June 7th, 2025 and Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin II on September 13th, 2025 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. ARV = $240. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

