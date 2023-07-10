Win Concert Tickets, Hotel Stays, Jewelry & More with Riffmas In July

It’s hot and humid & time break out your rock smarts with 98.9 WMMO’s Riffmas in July sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys.
The winning kicks off on Monday, July 17th starting at 8am! Listen for the guitar riff to play weekdays at 8a, 12p & 4p for your opportunity to win amazing prizes!
When you hear the guitar riff in play, dial the WMMO contest line at 844-862-9890. Be caller #9 with the correct song title and artist to score an awesome gift from Santa!
Gifts include:
- Two tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour on July 22nd at the MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.
- Four tickets to WWE Friday Night Smackdown at the Amway Center on July 21st.
- Two tickets to Bret Michaels – Parti Gras Tour 2023 on Friday, August 4th at the MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.
- Two tickets to see actor-comedian Kevin James live at the Dr. Phillips Center on November 4th – The Irregardless Tour.
- $500 jewelry store shopping spree.
- Admission for four to The Florida Aquarium and a Wild Dolphin Cruise for four.
- One-night stay in modern luxury at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.
Merry Riffmas from 98.9 WMMO!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 17th - July 28th, 2023 weekdays. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO for guitar riff in play to air at about 8a, 12p and 4p weekdays. Be the designated caller at 844-862-9890 to correctly identify the title and artist to win prize at play. Up to three winners per weekdays. Available prize at the discretion of station and may include: two concert tickets (ARV = $80), $500 jewelry store certificate (restrictions may apply & noted on certificate), one-night stay (ARV = $250), dolphin cruise for four (ARV = $128.15) or four WWE sporting event tickets (ARV = $100) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
