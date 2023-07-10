Win Concert Tickets, Hotel Stays, Jewelry & More with Riffmas In July

Riffmas in July

It’s hot and humid & time break out your rock smarts with 98.9 WMMO’s Riffmas in July sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys.

The winning kicks off on Monday, July 17th starting at 8am! Listen for the guitar riff to play weekdays at 8a, 12p & 4p for your opportunity to win amazing prizes!

When you hear the guitar riff in play, dial the WMMO contest line at 844-862-9890. Be caller #9 with the correct song title and artist to score an awesome gift from Santa!

Gifts include:

Merry Riffmas from 98.9 WMMO!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 17th - July 28th, 2023 weekdays. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO for guitar riff in play to air at about 8a, 12p and 4p weekdays. Be the designated caller at 844-862-9890 to correctly identify the title and artist to win prize at play. Up to three winners per weekdays. Available prize at the discretion of station and may include: two concert tickets (ARV = $80), $500 jewelry store certificate (restrictions may apply & noted on certificate), one-night stay (ARV = $250), dolphin cruise for four (ARV = $128.15) or four WWE sporting event tickets (ARV = $100) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

