Win Concert Tickets, Restaurant Gift Cards, Free Jewelry & More This ‘Riffmas in July’

Riffmas in July

It’s hot and humid & time to break out your rock smarts with 98.9 WMMO’s RIffmas in July sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys.

Starting on Monday, July 8th, listen every weekday at 8am, 12p and 5p for the RIFF of the Day! When you hear the RIFF, dial the WMMO contest line at 844-862-9890. If you’re caller #9 with the correct song title and artist, then you score an awesome gift from Santa such as:

Merry Riffmas in July from 98.9 WMMO!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 7/8/24, ends earlier of (i) all prizes awarded; or (ii) 7/26/24. Open to legal FL res. of Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Seminole Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to WMMO on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, be designated caller, and correctly identify the cue sound with name of artist and song title. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WMMO.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

