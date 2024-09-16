Win Daryl Hall and Howard Jones tickets

Daryl Hall and Howard Jones

Daryl Hall with special guest Howard Jones are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on November 7th and we have your way in for free!

Enter below (9/16-10/31) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/16/24-10/31/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Daryl Hall and Howard Jones at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on 11/7/24. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

