Win Dave Chappelle Tickets

Dave Chappelle

Comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his comedy show to Amway center on November 2nd and WMMO has your way in!

Enter below (9/21-9/29) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also listen with Denise (9/25-9/29) at 9a for another way to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 21st, 2023 - September 29th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO at the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Dave Chappelle at Amway Center on November 2, 2023. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group