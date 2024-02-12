Win Dave Mason & Pat Travers Band Tickets

Dave Mason w/ Pat Travers Band

Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam with Pat Travers Band is coming to Central Florida and WMMO is hooking you up!

Enter below (2/12-2/25) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Dave Mason with Pat Travers Band at The Plaza Live on March 8th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/12/24-2/25/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Dave Mason & Pat Travers Band at The Plaza Live on March 8, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

