Win Floyd Nation Tickets

Floyd Nation

Floyd Nation comes to The Plaza Live in Orlando on February 18th for an immersive Pink Floyd tribute performance.

Enter below (11/13-11/30) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 13th, 2023 - November 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Floyd Nation at The Plaza Live on February 18, 2024. ARV = $69. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group