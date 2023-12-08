Win Four Tickets to Celebrate Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town returns daily now through January 7th. The park transforms into a bright winter wonderland of seasonal entertainment, unique and up-close encounters with animals, culinary masterpieces as well as attractions such as Serengeti Flyer and the award-winning hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (12/8-12/10) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets to Busch Gardens!

Listening Times:

Fri. 12/8: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 12/9: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 12/10: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the biggest and brightest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area. Iconic and beloved entertainment options will take over the entire park and will be available through the 58 consecutive days of the event, all included with regular park admission.

For more information, visit ChristmasTown.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 8th, 2023 - December 10th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Busch Gardens plus a parking pass. ARV = $629.89. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group