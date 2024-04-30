Win Front Row Tickets & Meet Lou Gramm on October 25th in Mount Dora

Lou Gramm

You could win tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime concert featuring the iconic voice of Lou Gramm -co-founder of the Grammy Award Winning rock band Foreigner and leader of the Lou Gramm All Stars. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will take the stage on Friday, October 25th, 2024, for an epic evening of timeless hits at the Mount Dora Music Hall.

98.9 WMMO wants to put you front row for the show plus give you passes for a meet & greet with Lou Gramm!

Enter below between now and May 15th for your opportunity to win a pair of front row tickets and passes to meet Lou Gramm!

This is a rare opportunity for fans to witness a living legend in action, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Secure your spot now by purchasing tickets in advance through Eventbrite.com, ensuring that you don’t miss out on what promises to be a momentous evening of Rock and Roll History. Tickets will range in price from $39.00 - $279.00+.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Lou Gramm live at Mount Dora Music Hall. Join us on October25th for a night of music, memories, and moments that will last a lifetime.

Mount Dora Music Hall is located at 520 N Baker St, Mt Dora, FL 32757. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com today.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/30/24-5/15/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. One (1) winner will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Two front row tickets + meet & greet passes to meet Lou Gramm at the Mount Dora Music Hall on October 25, 2024. ARV = $558. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

