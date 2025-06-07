Win Gabriel Iglesias Tickets With Jay & Brandi

Gabriel Iglesias

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Central Florida and you could win tickets to see him live courtesy of 98.9 WMMO.

Listen to the Jay & Brandi Morning Show this week (6/9-6-13) at 8a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at the Kia Center on November 15th!

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/9/25-6/13/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at the Kia Center on 11/15/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

