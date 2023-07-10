Win George Thorogood Tickets

George Thorogood

JUST ANNOUNCED! George Thorogood and the Destroyers are bringing their ‘Bad All Over The World - 50 Years Of Rock’ tour to Hard Rock Live on November 1st and WMMO is hooking you up!

Listen with Jay this week (7/11-7/14) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below NOW through Sunday, July 16th for another opportunity to win!

Tickets go on sale Friday, 7/14 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 10th, 2023 - July 16th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see George Thorogood at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on November 1, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

