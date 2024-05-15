St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra Getaway Weekend of Winning

St. Augustine

You could win 98.9 WMMO’s Highway To Happy for two to experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra!

Listen all weekend for key words to be announced, and then enter them in the contest form below for your opportunity to get on 98.9′s Highway To Happy headed to St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra for 2-nights and 3-days filled with dining, VIP tours, tastings and much more!

Listening times:

Friday: 6p-12a (every hour on the hour)

6p-12a (every hour on the hour) Saturday: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sunday: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

10a-9p (every hour on the hour) Monday: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

The prize package includes:

St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches combine history, Old World charm, sunshine, golf and 42 miles of pristine beaches into an unforgettable vacation getaway. St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, offers over 450 years of history for visitors to discover. Ancient, narrow streets lead to the soaring architecture of a by-gone era while a massive fortress continues its more than 300-year guardianship of the town’s star-spangled bay. Nightly ghost tours, historical re-enactments, trendy art galleries, upscale shopping and more than 30 annual events and festivals create excitement and fun with a Mediterranean look and flavor.

Plan your visit at floridashistoriccoast.com.









