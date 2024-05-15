St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra Getaway Weekend of Winning

You could win 98.9 WMMO’s Highway To Happy for two to experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra!
Listen all weekend for key words to be announced, and then enter them in the contest form below for your opportunity to get on 98.9′s Highway To Happy headed to St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra for 2-nights and 3-days filled with dining, VIP tours, tastings and much more!
Listening times:
- Friday: 6p-12a (every hour on the hour)
- Saturday: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
- Sunday: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)
- Monday: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)
The prize package includes:
- 3 days/2 nights accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Vilano Beach.
- $100 dining gift card for The Raintree Restaurant and The Columbia Restaurant, St. Augustine Historic District.
- Tickets for two on the Old Town Trolley Tours, St. Augustine Historic District.
- Tickets for two to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
- Two tickets to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum.
- Two V.I.P. passes for the St. Augustine Pirate Museum and Colonial Experience at the Colonial Quarter
- Red Boat Water Tours Cruise for two, on either the Dolphin Odyssey & Sightseeing Tour, or Sunset Cruise.
- VIP Tastings Tour for two at City Gate Spirits.
- V.I.P. Tour for two of the acclaimed St. Augustine Distillery
St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches combine history, Old World charm, sunshine, golf and 42 miles of pristine beaches into an unforgettable vacation getaway. St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, offers over 450 years of history for visitors to discover. Ancient, narrow streets lead to the soaring architecture of a by-gone era while a massive fortress continues its more than 300-year guardianship of the town’s star-spangled bay. Nightly ghost tours, historical re-enactments, trendy art galleries, upscale shopping and more than 30 annual events and festivals create excitement and fun with a Mediterranean look and flavor.
Plan your visit at floridashistoriccoast.com.
©2022 Cox Media Group