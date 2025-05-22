Win Jim Jefferies Tickets

Jim Jefferies

Comedian Jim Jefferies is bringing his Son of a Carpenter show to Hard Rock Live on May 31st, and 98.9 WMMO is hooking you up!

Enter below (5/22-5/29) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also listen to The Jay and Brandi Morning Show (5/27-5/30)for another chance to win!

Known for his no-holds-barred humor and sharp, irreverent takes on life, Jim brings his unique perspective to the stage, tackling everything from religion to relationships, with a mix of dark humor and razor-sharp wit.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/22/25-5/29/25 online. 5/27/25-5/30/25 on-air. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete the Official Entry Form above. To enter on-air, listen during the designated time, call 1-844 862-9890, and be the designated caller. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing online. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Jim Jefferies at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on 5/31/25. ARV = $116.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group