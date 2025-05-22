Win Jim Jefferies Tickets

Jim Jefferies

Comedian Jim Jefferies is bringing his Son of a Carpenter show to Hard Rock Live on May 31st, and 98.9 WMMO is hooking you up!

Enter below (5/22-5/29) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also listen to The Jay and Brandi Morning Show (5/27-5/30)for another chance to win!

Known for his no-holds-barred humor and sharp, irreverent takes on life, Jim brings his unique perspective to the stage, tackling everything from religion to relationships, with a mix of dark humor and razor-sharp wit.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/22/25-5/29/25 online. 5/27/25-5/30/25 on-air. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete the Official Entry Form above. To enter on-air, listen during the designated time, call 1-844 862-9890, and be the designated caller. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing online. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Jim Jefferies at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on 5/31/25. ARV = $116.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!