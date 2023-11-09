Win Joe Satriani & Steve Vai Tickets

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are bringing their Satch Vai US Tour to Hard Rock Live on March 22nd and 98.9 WMMO has your way in for free!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

This marks the first time that the long-time friends have toured as a duo-bill. In additional exciting news, for the first time they will collaborate on new music with plans to release just before the tour launches in March.

