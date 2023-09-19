Win Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tickets

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is bringing his Dirt On My Diamonds Tour to Hard Rock Live on February 6th and WMMO has your way in for free!

Enter below (9/19-9/30) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 9/22 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 19th, 2023 - September 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on February 6, 2024. ARV = $101. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

