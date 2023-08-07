Win Tickets To See The Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins are bringing The World Is A Vampire Tour to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 20th and WMMO has your way in for free!

Listen this week (8/7-8/11) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 7th, 2023 - August 11th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+ . To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO (8/7-8/11) at the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 20, 2023. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group