Win Tickets to Advance Screening of Blue Beetle

Don’t miss out on witnessing one of our own become the superhero we never had, but always wanted: Blue Beetle. An ancient relic takes possession of Jaime Reyes granting him extraordinary powers and changing his destiny forever. Like in every family, Jaime won’t be able to hide his secret from them and together, they will help him combat the forces of evil.

Enter below (8/2-8/9) for your opportunity to win a pair of reserved seats to an advance screening of Blue Beetle on Tuesday, August 15th at 7:30pm!

Rated PG-13. In theaters on August 18th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 2nd - August 9th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form below. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Blue Beetle advance screening movie tickets on Tuesday, August 15th @ 7:30p. ARV = $38. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

