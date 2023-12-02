Win Tickets To Advance Screening of Migration

MIGRATION

This holiday season, you’re invited to take flight on a funny, feathered, family adventure of a lifetime! From the creators of Despicable Me and the studio that brought you The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination presents Migration. rated PG. Only in theaters this Christmas.

Enter below (12/2-12/10) for your opportunity to win a four-pack of reserved seats to the advance screening of Migration on Saturday, December 16th at 11a at AMC Altamonte!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 2nd, 2023 - December 10th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of reserved seats to advance screening of Migration on December 16, 2023 at 11am at AMC Altamonte. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group